Petersburg police officer acquitted of assault charges in use of stun gun on suspect

A veteran Petersburg police officer was acquitted Thursday of assault charges stemming from an October incident in which he twice used a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying two handguns tucked in his waistband and possibly carrying a rifle.

After an all-day trial in Henrico Circuit Court, retired Judge James S. Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp, 50, not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report. Yoffy ruled that Sharp’s use of his police-issued Taser on William Antonio Scott was “reasonable and appropriate” under the circumstances.

Sharp and Petersburg Officer Jonai Jackson went to Scott’s home in the 600 block of Pegram Street on Oct. 4 to investigate a 911 call about an armed man walking the streets with several weapons.

Before arriving at Scott’s home, the officers were informed that Scott had previously been violent and resisted arrest, that he was a two-time convicted felon and was mentally unstable, said defense attorney Doug Ramseur.

Upon arrival, Jackson walked to the front door, knocked and ordered Scott to come out with his hands up, according to police body-cam footage of the encounter. When Scott came out he appeared visibly agitated, and when Jackson again commanded him to put his hands up, he repeatedly refused and made angry gestures and cursed at the officer.

Because of where she was positioned on the enclosed front porch, Jackson couldn’t move past Scott, and at that point Sharp intervened and directed Scott’s attention to him by saying, “What’s going on today?” the footage shows.

Scott, dressed in shorts with no shirt, then began walking down the porch steps toward Sharp, telling him to “Get the f- —” off his property. Sharp then drew his Taser and fired it at Scott, striking him as he stood on the first step, according to the footage.

Sharp then directed Jackson, a rookie officer who had recently graduated from the academy, “to come lock him up.” But Scott appeared to have recovered from the Taser shock, and when he began to move around, Sharp fired his Taser again, hitting Scott a second time.

“I’ll keep doing it!” Sharp can be heard saying. “Put the cuffs on him.”

Scott then complied and put his hands behind his back as instructed to be handcuffed.

Scott sustained minor injuries from the Taser and was treated at the scene before being taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for an emergency psychiatric evaluation, said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Cerullo, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Cerullo argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.

“In order to Taser someone, legally there has to be two elements,” the prosecutor said. “One you have to have a reasonable fear that he or someone else is in harm’s way. And there has to be an overt act on the part of the offender. So, I could be afraid of you but if you don’t approach me or come near me or take a swing at me, that’s not an overt act. And I didn’t think there was an overt act in this case.”

Cerullo called as a witness Dennis O’Keeffe, a former Henrico County police officer who now is director of security for HCA Hospital’s Capital Division, who reviewed the body camera footage. O’Keefee testified that he didn’t think there was an immediate threat to the officers that justified the use of the Taser.

The prosecutor also called Jackson, who during cross examination by Ramseur, admitted that she felt threatened by Scott’s actions. “That was a big turning point,’” Ramseur said.

Another witness, Petersburg Lt. Dan Felthoff, who originally was a prosecution witness, ended up testifying for the defense. “He testified that he thought that this use of the Taser was reasonable and in line with Petersburg’s policies,” Ramseur said.

It was also disclosed during the trial that Petersburg police had received a 911 call earlier in the day from a woman who claimed Scott had held a knife to her throat.

However, Cerullo said there was no evidence to corroborate the woman’s allegation. “I don’t know if that happened or not,” he said. “People call 911 and make allegations all the time.” Ultimately, Scott was not charged in the incident.

“Obviously, reasonable minds can disagree, and there were experts on both sides and they disagreed ,” Cerullo said of the outcome. “And my charging decision took that into account, and I felt that only a judge or a jury is qualified to make that determination. I, as the prosecutor, is not going to say, this guy is not guilty just because he’s a police officer.”

Cerullo said he accepts the judge’s decision. “It was a close call, we stand behind the evidence and we are disappointed.”

Ramseur said Sharp was suspended without pay since he was indicted on he charges in November, and is looking forward to returning to work.