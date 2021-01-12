Petersburg prosecutor clears Prince George officer in October shooting of armed abduction suspect

Petersburg's chief prosecutor has cleared a Prince George County police officer of criminal liability in the Oct. 12 shooting of an armed man outside a Wawa store in Petersburg after he allegedly abducted two acquaintances at gunpoint in Sussex County.

"Based upon review and analysis of the evidence, the applicable law and the totality of the circumstances surrounding this incident, I have determined that the officer's decisions and actions which included the discharge of his service weapon ... were reasonable in response to an imminent threat to himself and the public," Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Tiffany Buckner said Tuesday in a prepared statement.

"The very through investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police and subsequent reports indicate there is no criminal liability on the part of the officer involved," she added.

Tevin Jaron Williams, 25, was shot and wounded after being located by authorities in a car outside a Wawa store at 3199 S. Crater Road with two abduction victims. Williams was shot during an interaction with officers, but Buckner on Tuesday said she could not provide specifics because a criminal investigation of Williams is underway and charges against him are pending.