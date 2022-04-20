Petersburg teen arrested in connection with 15-year-old boy's homicide

Petersburg police announced Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed at an apartment building.

On April 2 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for reports of shooting in the Lieutenants Run Apartment complex.

At the scene they discovered a child who'd been struck by gunfire located in the breezeway of the building. The victim — who was later identified as Tyjuan Crenshaw II, 15, of Petersburg — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police and U.S. States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce assisted in locating and arresting Sha-Ron Parham, 18 of Petersburg for his potential involvement in this crime.

Parham faces several felony charges including use of a firearm and homicide. Official say he's being held in custody pending his initial court date.