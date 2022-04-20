 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Petersburg teen arrested in connection with 15-year-old boy's homicide

Petersburg police announced Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed at an apartment building.

On April 2 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for reports of shooting in the Lieutenants Run Apartment complex.

At the scene they discovered a child who'd been struck by gunfire located in the breezeway of the building. The victim — who was later identified as Tyjuan Crenshaw II, 15, of Petersburg — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sha-Ron Parham, 18 of Petersburg was arrested in connection with the death of 15-year-old also of Petersburg. Parham faces several felony charges including use of a firearm and homicide. Official say he's being held in custody pending his initial court date.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police and U.S. States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce assisted in locating and arresting Sha-Ron Parham, 18 of Petersburg for his potential involvement in this crime.

Parham faces several felony charges including use of a firearm and homicide. Official say he's being held in custody pending his initial court date.

