Petersburg woman had loaded gun in carry-on at Richmond airport, TSA says

A loaded semiautomatic pistol was found Sunday in a Petersburg woman’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport, bringing to six the number of guns confiscated at RIC so far this year.

Most travelers caught with guns have told the U.S. Transportation Security Administration officers and Richmond airport police that they simply forgot about their weapons. A large number of those travelers have had permits to carry a concealed weapon.

In Sunday’s incident, the Petersburg woman was stopped with a 9 mm handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. It was found in her carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint X-ray machine, a TSA spokesperson said.

Upon spotting the weapon, TSA alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm. The woman, who wasn’t identified, was cited on a weapons violation.

It was the sixth handgun that TSA officers have detected at the security checkpoints at RIC so far this year.

The most weapons detected at RIC — 22 — occurred in 2020 during the pandemic, despite a dramatic drop in airline passenger traffic.

Every traveler caught with a gun is charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense and is required to face a judge in Henrico County General District Court. In addition to any criminal penalties that may be assessed if convicted, the travelers also face substantial federal civil fines.

A typical first-offense fine for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.