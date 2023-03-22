Virginia State Police have released more information about a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred last week in Petersburg.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the victim Denasia Shaquelle Gray, 28, of Petersburg was the passenger of a 2003 Mercury traveling near Adams and Washington streets.

At about 11:20 p.m., the driver of 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael Kenneth Dawson, 38, of Hopewell, ran a red light while traveling south on Adams Street and struck the passenger side door of the Mercury.

The driver of the Mercury was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening conditions, said police. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Gray died at a hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, said police.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.