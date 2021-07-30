Petersburg's chief public defender retires; his deputy will succeed him

Longtime central Virginia attorney David Lett is retiring Friday as Petersburg's chief public defender, and the office's No. 2 attorney has been tapped to succeed him.
After six years at the helm, Lett, 66, said its time to step aside "and take a trip or two while assessing where I've been."
"Then, I will surely start the search for another place where I can contribute to my community," Lett said in an email. "I am very pleased with the progress we have made in the Petersburg Public Defender’s Office during my time as Chief Public Defender."
After a recruitment process, the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, which oversees all public defender offices in the state, named Lett's deputy, Shaun Huband, to lead the office. Huband has been a public defender in Petersburg for nearly 15 years.
"David was a long-time attorney in central Virginia when he assumed the leadership role in Petersburg, and we're very happy for his well-earned retirement," said Maria Jankowski, the commission’s deputy director. "I've known him professionally for years, and he was one of the best lawyers in town."
"David came into this much later in his career" than most chief public defenders, Jankowski added. "I think David was in a place in his life where he really wanted to do more in the world in giving back."
Jankowski said Lett notified the commission in the spring of his plans to retire.
"We did a recruitment and Shaun was just the best candidate, and we're really excited," she said. "I think it's going to be a smooth transition."
Huband could not immediately be reached for comment on his appointment.
Lett, who lives in eastern Henrico County, indicated he will make himself available to take on a new task after an extend leave. Before becoming Petersburg's chief public defender, he worked in private practice beginning around 1985, mostly in the Richmond area. He regularly represented clients in federal courts and was appointed as a general district court substitute judge in Henrico.
The Petersburg Public Defender Office is one of 27 in the state, which combined serves 55 localities across Virginia. The newest office, in Chesterfield County, was approved earlier this year by the General Assembly. Richmond's chief deputy public defender, My'chael Jefferson-Reese, was hired to lead the office.
