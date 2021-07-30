Petersburg's chief public defender retires; his deputy will succeed him

Longtime central Virginia attorney David Lett is retiring Friday as Petersburg's chief public defender, and the office's No. 2 attorney has been tapped to succeed him.

After six years at the helm, Lett, 66, said its time to step aside "and take a trip or two while assessing where I've been."

"Then, I will surely start the search for another place where I can contribute to my community," Lett said in an email. "I am very pleased with the progress we have made in the Petersburg Public Defender’s Office during my time as Chief Public Defender."

After a recruitment process, the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, which oversees all public defender offices in the state, named Lett's deputy, Shaun Huband, to lead the office. Huband has been a public defender in Petersburg for nearly 15 years.

"David was a long-time attorney in central Virginia when he assumed the leadership role in Petersburg, and we're very happy for his well-earned retirement," said Maria Jankowski, the commission’s deputy director. "I've known him professionally for years, and he was one of the best lawyers in town."