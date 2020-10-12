Philadelphia woman charged in protest at Henrico home of acting ICE director in September

A Philadelphia woman has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses in connection with a protest at the Henrico County home of the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September.

A group of people illegally entered the property of acting ICE Director Tony Pham in western Henrico on the evening of Sept. 8, Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a release Monday. The protesters dumped trash in the yard and “caused fear to his family,” Pecka added.

Pham was not at home at the time of the protest.

Henrico police initiated an investigation and identified Nancy Nguyen, 37, of Philadelphia as one of the protesters. She was charged with entering the property of another for the purposes of interfering with property rights as well as dumping trash, Pecka said.

With the assistance of local law enforcement, Nguyen recently was served with the two summonses.

“While protesting is a protected First Amendment activity, doing so on one’s private property is illegal,” said Pecka, adding that police are working to identify the others who participated in the protest.