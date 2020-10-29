Pittsburgh firefighter pleads guilty to enticement of minor in Richmond

A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court in Richmond on Thursday to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison when sentenced March 3.

Last November, Brian Kosanovich, 58, a firefighter, responded to a profile that an FBI undercover employee posted on Alt.com, a website that hosts a network of members interested in alternative forms of sexual relationships.

Court documents show the undercover officer indicated that she was a single mother with a 10-year-old daughter. Kosanovich and the officer communicated via a messaging application for several months, and much of their conversation focused on Kosanovich having sex with the girl and the mother.

Kosanovich engaged in sexually explicit chats several times with an undercover officer who was posing as the 10-year-old girl. Kosanovich sent the undercover officer nude selfies.

On Feb. 18, Kosanovich traveled from Pittsburgh to Richmond for the stated purpose of having sex with the mother and daughter, and was arrested by the FBI. He pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.