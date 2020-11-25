Plea hearing set for El Salvadoran citizen who has entered U.S. illegally at least four previous times

An El Salvadoran man who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally at least four previous times is scheduled to plead guilty Monday to illegal re-entry by a felon.
Court papers show that Oscar Orlando Cabrera, 47, who is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail, is to appear before U.S. District Judge David Novak on Monday for a plea agreement hearing. A Spanish language interpreter will be on hand.
According to an affidavit filed by a deportation officer with Immigration Customs Enforcement earlier this month, Cabrera was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, in 1972 and is a citizen of that country.
He allegedly was previously removed from the U.S. at least four times and has one Virginia felony conviction, for possessing a firearm as an illegal resident of the U.S., and seven misdemeanor convictions for various crimes, including driving under the influence.
He was most recently deported on Jan. 6, 2017, after his 2016 firearm conviction in Chesterfield County. He is accused of re-entering the U.S. again in February.
The federal agent said records show that Cabrera illegally entered the U.S. in 1995, and in 2001 applied for and won temporary protected status with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
However, in 2002 he was arrested in Chesterfield on misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in public and destruction of property. He was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail.
In 2006, his temporary protected status was withdrawn because of his convictions. Then, in 2007, he was arrested in Chesterfield on a charge of driving while intoxicated; he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months. He was sent back to El Salvador in October 2009.
He was back in the U.S. in December 2009, caught at the border in Texas and sent back again. In 2010, he was caught re-entering in Arizona and removed from the U.S., according to the affidavit.
He was caught in Chesterfield in 2016 when he was charged with possessing a firearm while not in the U.S. legally, driving while intoxicated, identity theft and obstruction of justice. Convictions led to more than five years in sentences.
He was sent back to El Salvador in 2017, and then on Feb. 13 he was arrested in Hanover County on charges that included identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges on Nov. 9 and was turned over to the custody of ICE.
