Plea hearing set for El Salvadoran citizen who has entered U.S. illegally at least four previous times

An El Salvadoran man who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally at least four previous times is scheduled to plead guilty Monday to illegal re-entry by a felon.

Court papers show that Oscar Orlando Cabrera, 47, who is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail, is to appear before U.S. District Judge David Novak on Monday for a plea agreement hearing. A Spanish language interpreter will be on hand.

According to an affidavit filed by a deportation officer with Immigration Customs Enforcement earlier this month, Cabrera was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, in 1972 and is a citizen of that country.

He allegedly was previously removed from the U.S. at least four times and has one Virginia felony conviction, for possessing a firearm as an illegal resident of the U.S., and seven misdemeanor convictions for various crimes, including driving under the influence.

He was most recently deported on Jan. 6, 2017, after his 2016 firearm conviction in Chesterfield County. He is accused of re-entering the U.S. again in February.

The federal agent said records show that Cabrera illegally entered the U.S. in 1995, and in 2001 applied for and won temporary protected status with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.