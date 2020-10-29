'Please, come forward': Plea for information from family of Richmond man shot, killed in Creighton Court in March

Richmond police and the family of a Richmond man shot and killed in Creighton Court earlier this year are asking for help in solving the case.

“A link in our family chain has been forever broken," the family said in a statement released by police on Thursday. "Our hearts and minds will never be able to heal knowing that our loved one's murder is going unsolved and without justice. We are asking anyone with any information or any leads to please come forward, so justice can be done for our brother, Keandre.”

Keandre Robinson, 29, was gunned down in the 2200 block of Creighton Road around 11:53 p.m. on March 7. Officers patrolling the area on foot heard the gunfire.

They found Robinson down by a vehicle, shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Keandre Robinson was a beloved son, brother, and father of two,” said Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld. “We know someone out there has information to help us solve this case and provide his family with some closure. We need them to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.