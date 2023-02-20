Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2000 block of West Broad Street in Richmond on Monday.

Officers responded to West Broad and North Meadow streets at around 11:21 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man found with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. No additional details were available Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-5112.

It is the second fatal daytime shooting along Broad this month. Carlton Jackson, 36, of Richmond was killed Feb. 9 in the 300 block of East Broad Street. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond was arrested in Henrico County and is accused of being the gunman in that incident.

