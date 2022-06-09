 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 1 killed in Richmond SUV crash

A fatal crash in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard that involved a sport-utility vehicle on Thursday is under investigation. 

Police in a statement said the driver, described as a juvenile boy, died in the crash. Officials have not released the name or age of the person killed.

Police responded to the scene near Westover Hills Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike at about 2:13 p.m. The SUV had collided with multiple parked vehicles and flipped before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

