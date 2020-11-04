Police: 12-year-old boy 'inadvertently' killed during domestic shooting in his Chesterfield home

A 12-year-old Chesterfield County boy was fatally shot inside his home in Ettrick late Tuesday in a domestic-related incident. A man who lived at the residence and knew the child was charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Police said their investigation indicates that Rayshawn D. Elmore, 22, of the 3700 block of Totty Street, "inadvertently" shot the boy but they declined to describe the circumstances.

The victim, who wasn't identified because of his age, died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police listed Elmore's address as being the same as the location of the shooting but declined to describe his relationship to the victim. However, Sgt. Michael Agnew confirmed the shooting was domestic-related.

Police were called about 11 p.m. to the the victim's home in the 3700 block of Totty Street for a report that a 12-year-old male had been shot. The boy was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Other members of the boy's family, including his mother, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Agnew said.

On Wednesday, Elmore surrendered to investigators after police obtained a warrant charging him with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held in the Chesterfield Jail.