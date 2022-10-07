 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 17-year-old arrested in North Kinsley Avenue shooting

Richmond police on Friday said a 17-year-old male student was arrested Thursday at George Wythe High School and is accused of shooting another teen. 

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of North Kinsley Avenue. A 15-year-old male was wounded, police said. 

The 17-year-old was found with a concealed firearm at the time of his arrest, police said.

He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a minor, and possession of a firearm on school property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

