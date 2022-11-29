Police: 2 Highland Springs High School students caught with guns

Two teens were caught with firearms in separate incidents Tuesday at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico County, police said.

Henrico County Public School officials conducted two independent investigations that prompted assistance from school resource officers after it was determined that two students were on school grounds in possession of guns, police said.

In the first case, authorities detained and recovered a gun from a juvenile male and petitions were being sought charging the student with: possession of a concealed weapon; possession of a firearm on school property; possession or transfer of trigger activators; possession of a firearm under the age of 18; and possession of marijuana on school property.

In the second case, another juvenile male was taken into custody after police recovered a second firearm. Police were seeking petitions against the teen on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds; possession of a firearm by a minor; and possession of a concealed weapon.

The teens, whose ages and grade level were not disclosed, were being held at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home pending court appearances.

"Guardians and parents are encouraged to take time to discuss the severity of these offenses and the impact it has on not only the offender but those around them," police said in a statement. "We call have an obligation and responsibility to ensure your firearms are accounted for and secure."