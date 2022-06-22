Police: 3 arrested in connection to Henrico homicide

Henrico County police said three individuals have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred May 19.
Police arrested and charged one juvenile male a day after the crime occurred. In a statement Wednesday, police said they arrested a second juvenile male and Martel Marrow, 18, of Henrico.
Officers responded to the initial incident around 4 p.m. along Interstate 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge. A Virginia state trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle when a second vehicle pulled alongside them, and the driver requested help, police said.
Police discovered a juvenile female passenger was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A trooper and a Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol officer aided the girl, who was transported to a hospital, where she later died, police said.
Detectives determined the shooting occurred on Byron Street near the Glenwood Farms community, said division spokesperson Karina Bolster.
On May 20, Henrico police arrested and charged one juvenile boy in connection with the incident. He faces several charges, including attempted robbery and murder.
The second juvenile was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges, including second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm. Both juveniles are being held in the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.
Marrow was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact. He’s being held in the Henrico Jail without bond, police said.
PHOTOS: Jefferson Davis statue from Monument Avenue on display at The Valentine
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, the statue is unveiled during a media preview on June 22, 2022.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, remnants of a paper noose that was tied around the statue's neck are seen during a media preview on June 22, 2022.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bill Martin, director of The Valentine, stands in the Edward Valentine Sculpture Studio, where the Jefferson Davis statue was created by the museum's first president. The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, Christina Vida, Elise H. Wright curator of general collections and project manager for the Valentine Studio Project, leads a media preview of the statue on June 22, 2022.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Valentine is debuting a temporary exhibit of the Jefferson Davis Statue that was erected on Monument Ave. in 1907 and pulled down by protesters on June 10, 2020. The statue is on loan from the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia and will be a part of the Valentine's exhibit "This is Richmond, Virginia" for at least six months. Here, visitors are encouraged to write down how the statue makes them feel.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
