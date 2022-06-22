Police: 3 arrested in connection to Henrico homicide

Henrico County police said three individuals have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred May 19.

Police arrested and charged one juvenile male a day after the crime occurred. In a statement Wednesday, police said they arrested a second juvenile male and Martel Marrow, 18, of Henrico.

Officers responded to the initial incident around 4 p.m. along Interstate 64 on the Shockoe Valley Bridge. A Virginia state trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle when a second vehicle pulled alongside them, and the driver requested help, police said.

Police discovered a juvenile female passenger was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A trooper and a Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol officer aided the girl, who was transported to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred on Byron Street near the Glenwood Farms community, said division spokesperson Karina Bolster.

On May 20, Henrico police arrested and charged one juvenile boy in connection with the incident. He faces several charges, including attempted robbery and murder.

The second juvenile was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges, including second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm. Both juveniles are being held in the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

Marrow was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact. He’s being held in the Henrico Jail without bond, police said.