Police: 3 tried to break into Hanover Buddhist temple

Hanover police are investigating a series of break-in attempts at the Buddhist Cambodian Temple.

The latest was Dec. 16, when police were called to the 8180 Windsor Drive building. Three people came to a back door and tried to get inside, police said.

A similar incident happened Oct. 16, when people dressed similarly got inside of the building, police said.

"This appears to be a trend that is occurring throughout the region. Based on our investigation and other cases throughout the region, these individuals are unarmed and their motive appears to be larceny," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.