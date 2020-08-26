Police announce arrest in 2019 homicide in South Richmond

Richmond police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a man found in the doorway of his South Side home last November.

Javier Simon Velazquez has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, Richmond police officers responded to a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway after receiving a report of a shooting. There they found Carlos D. Delgado unresponsive in the doorway of his home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.