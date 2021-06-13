Police are investigating after car found on top of I-288 flyover, body beneath

State police are investigating how the apparent driver of a Cadillac abandoned on an Interstate 288 flyover in Goochland County ended up dead beneath the highway early on Sunday.

Police found the 2005 Cadillac sedan left across the travel lanes of a flyover leading from I-288 to westbound Interstate 64 at 2:39 a.m. The car had run into the jersey wall on the left side of the flyover, but police could not find anyone associated with the car nearby or at local service stations, according to a release issued Sunday.

About eight hours later, state police found a body in thick brush beneath the flyover. Police identified the body as Devin M. Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville, and said they believe he was the driver of the Cadillac.

The body showed "no obvious sign of trauma," state police said in a statement, but they also found no indication that Dickerson had been ejected from the vehicle.

"We do not believe he was thrown from the car," Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an examination and autopsy of the body.

Police are investigating and asking help from anyone who witness the crash, saw the vehicle or anything "out of the ordinary." Anyone with information should contact state police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call (804) 609-5656.