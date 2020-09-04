Police arrest 2 gang members in Chesterfield death of woman who was victim of sex trafficking

"She is from multiple areas, and has some family that lives close by, and other family members that live out of state," Conner said. "She really didn't have any stable living arrangements. Most of her time had been spent in motels and hotels."

Conner said he couldn't disclose how the suspects met the victim, "but they basically recruited her for the purpose of human trafficking."

Conner declined to say how police believe Swigert ended up dead. But he noted that in many human trafficking cases, "the perpetrator keeps the victim fairly high on drugs most of the time" and is killed if deemed a threat to the operation or tries to leave.

In a statement, police said Chesterfield and Henrico detectives, with assistance from Richmond police and the FBI, learned that Swigert "was the victim of human trafficking by known gang members who were using sex trafficking and racketeering activity as a way to earn money for the gang."

Both defendants are being held without bond. Court hearings for the pair have not yet been set.

