Police arrest 2 gang members in Chesterfield death of woman who was victim of sex trafficking

Investigators have charged two alleged gang members with murder in the slaying of a young woman who police said was the victim of sex trafficking and whose burned remains were found in Chesterfield County.
Shykeen Delaney, 31, of no permanent address in New York City, and Phaheem Roy-Andrew Peterson, 27, of the 3000 block of Millers Glen Lane in Henrico County, each were indicted this week on charges that include murder, felony homicide, arson, abduction, distribution of narcotics, destroying a body, sex trafficking by force, taking a person to a bawdy place, conspiracy, racketeering, gang participation and gang recruitment.
Peterson was served with the indictments Thursday at the Henrico jail, where he already was being held unrelated charges. Delaney was served with the indictments Friday at the Chesterfield jail, where he also was being held on unrelated charges.
They are accused of killing Helana M. Swigert, 24, of no permanent address, who police said the men used for prostitution as a means to earn money for their criminal gang. The name of the gang was not disclosed.
During the morning of Aug. 27, police were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive for a report of a suspicious situation. Upon arrival, officers located a body - later identified as that of Swigert - that had been burned.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Swigert was the victim of a homicide and died of "thermal exposure and inhalation injury," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner.
"She is from multiple areas, and has some family that lives close by, and other family members that live out of state," Conner said. "She really didn't have any stable living arrangements. Most of her time had been spent in motels and hotels."
Conner said he couldn't disclose how the suspects met the victim, "but they basically recruited her for the purpose of human trafficking."
Conner declined to say how police believe Swigert ended up dead. But he noted that in many human trafficking cases, "the perpetrator keeps the victim fairly high on drugs most of the time" and is killed if deemed a threat to the operation or tries to leave.
In a statement, police said Chesterfield and Henrico detectives, with assistance from Richmond police and the FBI, learned that Swigert "was the victim of human trafficking by known gang members who were using sex trafficking and racketeering activity as a way to earn money for the gang."
Both defendants are being held without bond. Court hearings for the pair have not yet been set.
Police said their investigation is continuing and urged anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660 or provide tips through the P3 app.
(804) 649-6450