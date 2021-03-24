Police arrest 20 Virginians in online sex solicitation operation

Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives conducted an online chatting operation resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects on a total of 45 charges last week.

During the two-day operation, detectives "intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," the police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations," the release said. "When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."

As a result of the operation, the following suspects were arrested and charged:

• Larry A. Brown, 40, of the 20600 block of Willowdale Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;

• Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;

• Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of the 400 block of Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;