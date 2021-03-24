Police arrest 20 Virginians in online sex solicitation operation

Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives conducted an online chatting operation resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects on a total of 45 charges last week.
During the two-day operation, detectives "intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms," the police said in a news release Wednesday.
"The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations," the release said. "When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested."
As a result of the operation, the following suspects were arrested and charged:
• Larry A. Brown, 40, of the 20600 block of Willowdale Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of the 400 block of Perimeter Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• William M. Rhea, 28, of the 1400 block of Lockett Ridge Road in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of the 5600 block of Tumbleweed Circle in Henrico County, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• James G. Bower III, 56, of the 4500 block of Lake Summer Mews in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of the 2400 block of Concord Avenue in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution;
• Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of the 3300 block of Granby Street in Hopewell, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment.
• Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of the 600 block of Arnold Avenue in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of the 3400 block of Grove Gate Court in Henrico, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of the 500 block of N. 7th Avenue in Hopewell, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Darryl D. Smith, 43, of the 4000 block of North Avenue in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Henry L. Raynor, 35, of the 300 block of North Avenue in Newport News, Va., was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• William A. Mustain, 68, of the 3000 block of Stony Lake Drive in Richmond, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of the 1400 block of Berrymeade Hills Court in Henrico, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Anthony B. Green, 32, of the 3300 block of Tanners Way in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of the 100 block of Cotton Blossom Court in Fredericksburg, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of the 6600 block of Wimbledon Drive in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of the 900 block of Glebe Landing Road in Essex, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
• And Julian A. Jackson, 31, of the 12400 block of Carnoustie Lane in Chesterfield, was charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.