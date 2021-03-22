Police arrest 3 men, recover 7 guns after shootout outside Waffle House in Colonial Heights

Police have arrested three people, seized at least seven guns and recovered drug distribution materials in connection with a Feb. 6 gunfight during which more than 100 rounds of ammunition were fired in the parking lot of the Waffle House and adjacent roads in Colonial Heights. Two people were wounded.

Colonial Heights police on Monday announced the arrests of Migueal Bouldin, 25, of Richmond; Jaquan W. Poarch, 25, of Chesterfield County; and Anthony T. Taylor Jr., 20, of Hopewell.

Bouldin and Poarch were charged with inciting a riot. Taylor was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and reckless handling of a gun.

During the course of the investigation, investigators executed multiple search warrants and recovered at least seven guns, a high-capacity drum magazine and drug distribution materials. More than 150 pieces of potential evidence collected by investigators have been submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for further examination, authorities said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gunfight occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Waffle House parking lot at 2002 Boulevard. When police arrived, they found more than 100 cartridge casings that littered the lot from at least four firearms.