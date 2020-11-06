Police arrest 3 men, seek 4th, in connection to burglary, vandalism at Science Museum during May 31 protests

Investigators have arrested three Richmond men and are seeking a fourth on charges of breaking into the Science of Museum of Virginia and causing thousands of dollars in damages, during the first night of Black Lives Matter protests in the city, Virginia Capitol Police said Friday.

In a news release, Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said the charges stem from the May 31 protests "when a number of buildings were burglarized and burned as rioters made their way through several Richmond neighborhoods, including a long stretch of the Broad Street corridor."

Capitol Police officers responded the museum at 2500 W. Broad Street following the activation of an alarm at 3:14 a.m., Macenka said.

Investigators found that intruders had gained access to the building by smashing a basement window. Once inside, they stole electronics and caused damage to various parts of the museum that totaled about $5,000, Macenka said.