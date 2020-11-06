Police arrest 3 men, seek 4th, in connection with burglary, vandalism at Science Museum during May 31 protests

Investigators have arrested three Richmond men and are seeking a fourth on charges of breaking into the Science of Museum of Virginia and causing thousands of dollars in damages during the first night of racial injustice protests in the city, Virginia Capitol Police said Friday.
In a news release, Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka said the charges stem from protests on May 31 “when a number of buildings were burglarized and burned as rioters made their way through several Richmond neighborhoods, including a long stretch of the Broad Street corridor.”
Capitol Police officers responded to the museum at 2500 W. Broad St. after the activation of an alarm at 3:14 a.m., Macenka said.
Support Local Journalism
Investigators found that intruders had gained access to the building by smashing a basement window. Once inside, they stole electronics and caused damage to various parts of the museum that totaled about $5,000, Macenka said.
“It’s troubling that during times of civil unrest, people would prey on an institution dedicated to helping children and their families understand science and the wonders of the world around them,” Col. Anthony Pike, the chief of the Capitol Police, said in a statement. “This case required some detailed, time-consuming work by our investigators, and they responded with the kind of extra effort that our stakeholders deserve.”
Police obtained warrants charging Makel Daizon Al-Qadaffi, 19, Zakeye Navon Turner, 18, Sherod Antoine Jenkins Jr., 19, and Allen Hargrove Jr., 25. All four are charged with grand larceny, burglary, conspiracy to trespass or commit larceny; and destruction of property.
Al-Qadaffi and Jenkins already were being held on unrelated charges. Hargrove was arrested Thursday. Turner is still being sought.
(804) 649-6450