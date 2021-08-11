Police arrest Hopewell man in fatal shooting of Petersburg woman, 19, inside vehicle in Prince George

A Hopewell man has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old Petersburg woman who was killed early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired into a car in which she was a passenger, police said.

Dexter Driskell, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the death of Taliyah Carey.

Prince George County police said officers responded at 3:36 a.m. to the 12200 block of South Crater Road after a shooting was reported. Upon arrival, they found a woman — later identified as Carey — suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that a man had fired more than once into a vehicle in which Carey was riding.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, after following up on information, Prince George police located and arrested Driskell in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not provide the circumstances of the shooting or say whether Driskell knew Carey. Driskell was being held without bail at Riverside Regional Jail.