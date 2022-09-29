Police: Arrest made in fatal Richmond stabbing

Parker Walton has experience with cannabis becoming legal from his time in Colorado and now has moved back to Virginia to promote education and awareness of cannabis as it becomes legal in VA. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Richmond police said an arrest has been made in a
fatal stabbing on Nutmeg Court.
Authorities announced Thursday that Michael Benbow, 27, of Richmond was apprehended and charged with murder.
Police responded to an incident at around 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court.
In an apartment, officers discovered a man and a woman with apparent stab wounds, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities identified her as Ty’keytah Burford, 27, of Richmond.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top 5 weekend events: Grandmaster Flash, Powhatan's Festival of the Grape & Dachtoberfest
Powhatan’s Festival of the Grape
Saturday
Don’t let the name fool you — while the grape gets top billing at Powhatan County’s weekend “wine-down,” barley, hops, honey and apples are playing big parts in the 7,000-strong street party, too. Sample from Barboursville, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., Three Crosses Distilling Co. and 30-plus others. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 3860 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan. From $20 (advance purchase).
www.powhatanwinefestival.com/
Ashley Ray
Grandmaster Flash
The
festival, held on Oct. 2 last year, was canceled due to Ian. “We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost,” organizers said.
2021, Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
‘Chicken & Biscuits’
Starts Friday
Some meals just reheat better than others: Chicago-style pizza, Hunan pork, and the Southern staple that’s the namesake for Douglas Lyons’ 2021 Broadway play. Virginia Repertory Theatre marks the East Coast regional premiere of “Chicken & Biscuits,” a comedy served family-style about rival sisters, a long-kept secret and a funeral. Masks required. Times vary through Oct. 30. 114 W. Broad St. $39-$59. (804) 282-2620 or
http://va-rep.org/
Tom Topinka
Three Notch’d Leave Your Mark Mural Fest
UPDATED: Friday
The Leave Your Mark Mural Fest at Three Notch'd Brewing Co. has been condensed from three days into one due to inclement weather. Instead of a mural painting celebration that was originally planned all weekend, the celebration will be held on Friday with a meet and greet with the muralists Nico Cathcart, Dathan Kane, Wingchow, Humble and Prentice Carroll, a beer release and music from Richmond artist MusiqReiv. Times TBD. 2930 W. Broad St. Free admission. (804) 554-4100 or
threenotchdbrewing.com/
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH/
Dachtoberfest
Saturday
“
Dachtoberfest,” a new dachshund-themed event, is bringing hundreds of dachshunds to town, many in costume. The event will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more, according to organizers. All dogs are welcome at the event. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Delta Hotel at 555 E. Canal St.
Dachtoberfest