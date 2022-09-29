Police: Arrest made in fatal Richmond stabbing

Richmond police said an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing on Nutmeg Court.

Authorities announced Thursday that Michael Benbow, 27, of Richmond was apprehended and charged with murder.

Police responded to an incident at around 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court.

In an apartment, officers discovered a man and a woman with apparent stab wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities identified her as Ty’keytah Burford, 27, of Richmond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.