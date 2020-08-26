Police arrest Petersburg man, seek Petersburg woman in killing in southern Chesterfield

Police have arrested a Petersburg man and are seeking a Petersburg woman in connection with last week's killing of another Petersburg resident, whose body was found in a yard in southern Chesterfield County.
Hakeem D. Thomas, 31, of the 200 block of New Street in Petersburg, was arrested Tuesday in Boston, Mass., after being pulled over in a traffic stop. Chesterfield police had obtained a warrant charging Thomas was second-degree murder a day after Aug. 17 killing of Antwan M. Bowers, 30, of the 1600 block of Crater Road in Petersburg.
Officers responding to a report of a man laying in a yard arrived to the 3300 block of Main Street in Ettrick, and found Bowers dead at the scene.
Investigators also obtained a warrant for Desiree S. Horton, 21, of the 200 block of New Street in Petersburg, on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder. Horton remains at large, police said.
Thomas is being held on local charges in Boston, and eventually will be extradited back to Chesterfield to stand trial on the murder count.
Police have not disclosed how Thomas was killed or the circumstances that led to his death.
The investigation remains ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the killing or Horton's whereabouts to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or provide tip through the p3 app.