Police ask for help identifying man captured on doorbell cameras in the Fan

Richmond police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say may have been trying to get into homes in the Fan District.
"The individual has been captured on doorbell cameras in the overnight and early morning hours near several homes in the Fan. Third Precinct detectives suspect he may be attempting to enter homes in the area," the department said in a statement Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
