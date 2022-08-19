 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ask for help identifying man captured on doorbell cameras in the Fan

  • 0

Richmond police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say may have been trying to get into homes in the Fan District.

3.jpg

Richmond police on Friday released doorbell camera images that authorities said was taken in the Fan District. 

"The individual has been captured on doorbell cameras in the overnight and early morning hours near several homes in the Fan. Third Precinct detectives suspect he may be attempting to enter homes in the area," the department said in a statement Friday. 

1.jpg

Richmond police on Friday released doorbell camera images that authorities said was taken in the Fan District. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News