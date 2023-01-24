Police believe 2 Richmond shootings are linked

Richmond police on Tuesday said two shootings, one of which left a man dead, are believed to be linked.

The first was in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road. Police were called there at about 5:54 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with apparent gunshot wound, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, the police received a call about a person shot in the 7400 block of Forest Hill. A man found with a life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.