Police charge 17-year-old in killing of Richmond man in Chesterfield

A 17-year-old male is charged with second-degree murder in the killing last week of a Richmond man in Chesterfield County.

At about 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 9500 block of Cattail Road in southern Chesterfield for a report of a shooting. A few minutes later, police received a second call about a male who had been shot.

The victim, identified as Eriq S. Coleman, 25, of the 4300 block of Shackleford Road in Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police obtained a detention order for a 17-year-old male and have charged him with second-degree murder, the authorities said. Also on Monday, police located him at an address in South Carolina. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held pending his extradition to Virginia.