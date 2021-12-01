Police charge four Richmond teens in robbery, killing of man found at The Belt Atlantic apartments

Authorities have charged four teenagers — two males and two females — in connection with the robbery and killing of a Richmond man Tuesday at The Belt Atlantic apartments.

Police on Wednesday identified the gunshot victim as Aaron Walker, 24. They said the motive for the slaying was robbery. Officers discovered Walker's body in a parking lot at the apartment complex while responding to a report of random gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police identified one of the suspects as Rondell Davis, 18, but did not name the other three because they are not adults. Those suspects include a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls. All of the suspects are from Richmond.

Police Maj. Ronnie Armstead said Wednesday that as far as he knew, Walker and the four suspects were not residents of The Belt Atlantic. The apartment community is off Midlothian Turnpike near George Wythe High School in South Richmond.

Each of the four suspects has been charged with robbery and a related firearm charge, and the three suspects under age 18 have been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending against Davis, the police said.

Armstead said some items were stolen during the incident, but he did not say what they were.