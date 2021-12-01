Police charge four Richmond teens in robbery, killing of man found at The Belt Atlantic apartments

Authorities have charged four teenagers — two males and two females — in connection with the robbery and killing of a Richmond man Tuesday at The Belt Atlantic apartments.
Police on Wednesday identified the gunshot victim as Aaron Walker, 24. They said the motive for the slaying was robbery. Officers discovered Walker's body in a parking lot at the apartment complex while responding to a report of random gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police identified one of the suspects as Rondell Davis, 18, but did not name the other three because they are not adults. Those suspects include a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls. All of the suspects are from Richmond.
Police Maj. Ronnie Armstead said Wednesday that as far as he knew, Walker and the four suspects were not residents of The Belt Atlantic. The apartment community is off Midlothian Turnpike near George Wythe High School in South Richmond.
Each of the four suspects has been charged with robbery and a related firearm charge, and the three suspects under age 18 have been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending against Davis, the police said.
Armstead said some items were stolen during the incident, but he did not say what they were.
He commended the many officers and investigators who worked hard on the investigation.
"It was tedious, it was long, they put in long hours," Armstead told reporters on Wednesday. "They did an excellent job. And that excellent job resulted in four arrests being made."
He also noted that residents of The Belt Atlantic have experienced a lot of trauma this year. On April 27, a woman and her infant child were killed and three other bystanders, including two girls, were wounded by a hail of gunfire there.
"That apartment complex has been through a lot," Armstead said. "You have a lot of good people that live in that complex that are going through bad times."
"Please help this community," he added.
In the April 27 incident, authorities have said that several young men, wearing masks that fully covered their faces, walked into The Belt Atlantic and at least three of them started shooting while a large group of people were outside enjoying the evening. Another group of people returned fire.
At least five people were arrested in the attack, and authorities have said they believe that an argument on social media led to the gunfire.
After the April 27 shooting, several community leaders formed The Trauma Healing Response Network, a collective of volunteers, mental health professionals and others that still meets monthly to assess the needs of Belt Atlantic residents.