Police charge four Richmond teens in robbery, slaying of man found at Belt Atlantic apartments

Authorities have charged four teenagers — two males and two females — in connection with the robbery and slaying of a Richmond man Tuesday at The Belt Atlantic apartments.

Police said Wednesday that the victim, Aaron Walker, 24, was shot after a struggle and that the motive had been robbery. Officers responding to a report of random gunfire at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday discovered Walker's body in a parking lot at the apartment complex off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.

On Wednesday, police officials identified one of the suspects as Rondell Davis, 18, but did not name the other three because they are not adults. Those suspects include a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls. Police said all four suspects are from Richmond.

All four have been charged with robbery and a related firearm charge, and the three suspects under age 18 have been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending against Davis, the police said.

