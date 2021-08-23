Police charge Richmond man in connection with infant daughter's death

Richmond police say they have charged a city man in connection with the death of his infant daughter.

Police said in a release Monday night that at 8:31 p.m. on July 30, officers were called to a local hospital for the report of a 10-day-old child who had suffered an unknown injury and had been transported to the facility. Police said detectives “determined the injuries occurred while in her home” in the 200 block of North 4th Street.

The infant died on Aug. 10 as a result of her injuries, police said, adding that the medical examiner determined the death to be a homicide.

In Henrico County on Monday, detectives with the Richmond police, aided by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested the child’s father, Matthew Sebolka, 23, of Richmond. He was charged with abuse and neglect of a child. Police say additional charges are pending.