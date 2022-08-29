 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Chesterfield man arrested after standoff in Fredericksburg

A Chesterfield County man wanted on theft-related charges was arrested in Fredericksburg on Sunday after a standoff that lasted about four hours, police said.

Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police received information Sunday afternoon that a man wanted in Chesterfield and Hanover counties was at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane in the city. Officers went to the residence and saw the suspect, 44-year-old Roy Curtis White of Chesterfield, outside the home.

When officers tried to speak with him, the suspect ran into the house and refused to come back out, Morris said. Police surrounded the home and tried for several hours to talk White into turning himself in.

The police department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, the Special Equipment Tactical Team, a drone and the police dog were among the law enforcement contingent.

