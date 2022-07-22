 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Chesterfield man dies after hitting traffic pole

A man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Route 1 died, Chesterfield County police announced Friday in a statement.

Police said the crash occurred Sunday around 4 a.m. on the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue.

Officials said the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling southbound on Route 1 and struck the pole of a traffic signal at said intersection. 

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as James R. Gambill, 61, of Chesterfield. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Gambill later died as a result to his injuries on July 20, said police. Authorities are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

