Police: Chesterfield man who confronted officers in body armor, holding gun, is arrested in abduction of 2

Christopher Austin Courteau

 Chesterfield County police

A Chesterfield County man who police said was wearing body armor and holding a gun when confronted by officers was arrested Sunday. Police said he assaulted and abducted his roommate and the roommate's girlfriend.

Chesterfield police said they responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported abduction in progress at a residence in the 4500 block of Centralia Road. A woman reported that she and her boyfriend had been assaulted and held against their will inside the home by an adult male known to them, police said. The woman was able to escape and call police.

When officers arrived, the woman's boyfriend ran out of the house and the suspect, identified as Christopher A. Corteau, 29, ran upstairs, police said. Corteau then came back downstairs wearing body armor and holding a revolver, police said.

Officers ordered him to put down the gun. After initially refusing, Corteau placed the gun on a table and "immediately charged an officer," police said in a statement. 

After a brief struggle, during which several officers were assaulted, Corteau was placed in handcuffs and arrested, police said.

Following an investigation, police charged Corteau with two counts of abduction; two counts of attempted capital murder; three counts of brandishing a firearm; three counts of felony use of a firearm; five counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer; shooting into an occupied dwelling; malicious wounding, unlawful wounding; attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felony; use of body armor while committing a crime; and obstruction of justice.

Courteau was being held without bond in the Chesterfield Jail.

Police said they determined that Courteau was the male victim's roommate, and the female victim is the male roommate's girlfriend.

Police they are continuing to investigate the incident and urged anyone with information to contact them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips also can be provided through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

