Police chief: Overall major crime was down in Richmond last year, though homicides hit 17-year high

Despite a 17-year high in the number of homicides in Richmond last year, Police Chief Gerald Smith says overall major crime incidents trended downward compared to the previous year.
Smith spoke with the media Friday morning to discuss the city’s year-end statistics and trends that are affecting the city as a whole.
In 2020, Richmond police responded to 8,751 major crime incidents, compared to 8,264 in 2021. Major crimes include both property crimes, such as auto theft and burglary, and violent crimes, such as murder, sexual assault and robbery.
Violent crimes were nearly level compared to last year. Police reported 1,100 violent crimes in 2021, compared to 1,089 the previous year.
In 2021, there were 101 slayings in the city. Richmond police recorded 90 homicides last year, the most the city has had since 2004. The RPD does not include some killings in its murder tally, including accidental shooting deaths and self-defense killings.
“Numbers are numbers, but behind each of these numbers there is a person, there's a family, there’re loved ones, there are people who care for that individual,” Smith said.
Smith says the department will continue its commitment to increase outreach toward communities most affected by gun violence and continue its mission to curb violent crime.
For instance, the department is still in the midst of its 90-day initiative dubbed Operation Red Ball, an operation prompted by a drive-by shooting last November that killed 14-year-old Rah’quan “Ompa” Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad and wounded two men outside OMG Convenience Store at the corner of Creighton and Nine Mile roads.
With 27 days remaining, Richmond police have recovered 79 firearms, netted 98 felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges and served 5 warrants through Operation Red Ball, and stolen firearms continue to play a large part in incidents of gun violence throughout the city.
Last year police recovered 947 firearms as evidence connected to criminal offenses, some of which were in connection to a felony shooting or assault, others linked to incidents like theft or suicide. Over 500 of these firearms were stolen, according to the department's statistics.
A number of the city’s stolen firearms were taken from inside vehicles, according to Smith, who recalled one instance in which two assault rifles were stolen from the backseat of someone’s car.
“You don't store your guns in your glovebox, in the compartment next to you, you don't leave them out in the open where people can see the contents,” Smith said. “Don't leave your guns in cars.”
Larcenies of vehicle parts and items left inside cars are another leading trend in Richmond’s crime statistics, and Smith says Richmond police continue to reach out to the public and educate them about how to secure their vehicles.
In 2022, Smith says the department will continue its mission to decrease violent crime and gun violence, invest time and officers toward public outreach and make sure they make the best of all resources going forward.
