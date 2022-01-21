Police chief: Overall major crime was down in Richmond last year, though homicides hit 17-year high

For instance, the department is still in the midst of its 90-day initiative dubbed Operation Red Ball, an operation prompted by a drive-by shooting last November that killed 14-year-old Rah’quan “Ompa” Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad and wounded two men outside OMG Convenience Store at the corner of Creighton and Nine Mile roads.

With 27 days remaining, Richmond police have recovered 79 firearms, netted 98 felony charges, 38 misdemeanor charges and served 5 warrants through Operation Red Ball, and stolen firearms continue to play a large part in incidents of gun violence throughout the city.

Last year police recovered 947 firearms as evidence connected to criminal offenses, some of which were in connection to a felony shooting or assault, others linked to incidents like theft or suicide. Over 500 of these firearms were stolen, according to the department's statistics.

A number of the city’s stolen firearms were taken from inside vehicles, according to Smith, who recalled one instance in which two assault rifles were stolen from the backseat of someone’s car.