Police chief says Richmonders 'are safe' in response to billboard from officers saying the city's safety is in jeopardy

One billboard, viewable from southbound Interstate 95/64 just past the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, reads: "The safety of the city is in jeopardy. Public safety is in a crisis due to poor pay and staffing."

"There are others who are saying and putting up other things and saying and putting signs that give the impression that Richmond is not safe to come, live, work, play or do business," Smith said during Monday's press conference, adding that the implication isn't borne out by the historical data.

"We are not saying that violent crime isn't going up," he said. "We are giving you a depiction of the overall, big picture. It is going up as compared to the asterisk year 2020."

A second RCOP billboard, located directly across from Richmond police headquarters on Grace Street, says: "Are Richmonders getting the most qualified police officers? Not with the lowest paid force in Central VA!" Then it gives salaries of officers in Henrico, Ashland and Hanover and Richmond police's starting pay of $43,000.

"I think they just insulted my officers," Smith said of the billboard across the street, drawing a distinction between the coalition and police. "RCOP is not part of RPD."