Police discover man dead in a South Richmond roadway

Richmond police officers were called to South Richmond on Tuesday morning where they discovered a dead man in a roadway.

Authorities responded around 6:48 a.m. to the 4900 block of Titus Street for a report of a downed individual. At the scene, police found a man who'd been shot.

The man — who has not yet been identified — was declared dead at the scene. Richmond police are in the process of conducting a death investigation.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin (804) 646-5533, contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.