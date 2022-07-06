Police: Dogwood Dell was target of mass shooting plot on Fourth of July

Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip helped them avert a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.

Police chief Gerald Smith during a press conference Wednesday said the 2nd Precinct on Friday received a tip from someone who overheard a conversation regarding the shooting.

Authorities found two assault rifles and ammunition at a location in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue, police said. Two men have been arrested.

"One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July," said Smith, who called the tipster a "hero witness."

“Today represents what working together should look like here in the City of Richmond,” Mayor Levar Stoney said to open the press conference.

The announcement came two days after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder.

Two Philadelphia police officers were also wounded during a shooting Monday night during an Independence Day celebration.

The free Dogwood Dell event featured performances by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band and Richmond Concert Band and fireworks display.