Police, families of 3 missing Richmonders ask for leads: "We've all been waiting a long time"

"Keeping these cases active and in the public's eye is personally important to me, but also to the family and friends of the missing: They have not been forgotten," said Police chief Gerald Smith on Monday. "We will never forget. We will never stop working. We will continue to strive until they come home ...We will not give up that search."

Unequal media attention and police response for some missing persons cases has become a national talking point following the disappearance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a 22-year-old white woman reported missing on Sept. 11 after she did not return from a monthslong cross-country trip with her fiancé. Her remains were found days later, but not before a wide-reaching search from federal, state and local authorities and prime time, daily coverage by national outlets.

In a Richmond Times-Dispatch story published Sunday, Toni Jacobs, who, like her missing daughter, is Black, said: “My heart breaks for everybody that has someone missing or murdered, but at the same time, none of this stuff was done for my baby. It makes me think what could they have done better, and if they would have done the same thing they did in Gabby’s case, would Keeshae be home?”