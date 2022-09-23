Police: Golf car driver fires gun after being stopped on Richmond street

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they say fired a gun at an officer after being stopped while driving a golf cart.

Police in a statement Friday said the male driver was seen operating the cart recklessly near North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue at about 10:17 p.m. Wednesday. An officer tried to stop him in the 1200 block of North 28th Street, but the driver ran and fired at least one shot, hitting the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The officer returned fire, but it’s not believed the person was struck, police said.

The driver was described as wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored skinny blue jeans. He is believed to be a young man or juvenile, police said.

The golf cart had been stolen from Oliver Crossings Apartments, 1329 Coalter St., at about 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A small blue scooter was found in the cart, police said.