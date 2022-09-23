Police: Golf car driver fires gun after being stopped on Richmond street

Rabia Kamara graduated from VCU and went on to culinary school where she fell in love with making ice cream. She's now spreading Pride love through her delicious ice cream out of her shop in Northside. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they say fired a gun at an officer after being stopped while driving a golf cart.
Police in a statement Friday said the male driver was seen operating the cart recklessly near North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue at about 10:17 p.m. Wednesday. An officer tried to stop him in the 1200 block of North 28th Street, but the driver ran and fired at least one shot, hitting the officer’s vehicle, police said.
The officer returned fire, but it’s not believed the person was struck, police said.
The driver was described as wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored skinny blue jeans. He is believed to be a young man or juvenile, police said.
The golf cart had been stolen from Oliver Crossings Apartments, 1329 Coalter St., at about 9:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. A small blue scooter was found in the cart, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (804) 646-3926 or (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top 5 weekend events: State Fair of Virginia, Maymont Bier Garden & VA Pridefest
State Fair of Virginia
Starts Friday
The State Fair of Virginia kicks off 10 days of midway rides, fair food, animals, agriculture and live music. New this year, the Triple Crown Circus features an aerialist and juggler, and there will be an otter show. Plus the return of fan favorites, such as the racing pigs, the chainsaw artist and the rodeo. Enjoy a Friday night concert of Motown hits from Brencore, and on Saturday, The Frontmen serve up ’90s country. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Oct. 2. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra.
www.statefairva.org
Eva Russo
Wheel of Fortune Live!
Thursday
W_ _ K _ ND. You’d buy a vowel here, right? Good! You might just have what it takes to spin the big wheel. “Wheel of Fortune” is taking a road trip and swinging by RVA. Although you won’t see yourself on TV, you can take home real cash and other prizes from the Carpenter Theatre. Hosted by Mark Wahlberg. (No, it’s not the funky one. It’s the other one, Mark L. Wahlberg, of “Antiques Roadshow” and “Temptation Island” fame.) 8 p.m. From $35. 600 E. Grace St. (804) 592-3330 or
DominionEnergyCenter.com
Mason Owensboro
Maymont Bier Garden
Friday and Saturday
You know what you don’t often get when you’re hoisting a stein of pilsner and whistling to the “Beer Barrel Polka?” Elbow room. Ratskellers and Oktoberfest tents are more crowded than Volkswagen clown cars. But when you bring the Bier Garden to Maymont, you get plenty of wide-open spaces — and actual gardens. Bring the family for a fresh Oktoberfest celebration — complete with Bavarian dancers, oom-pah classics, yard games on the Carriage House Lawn, fire pits and a Kinderzone. Oh, and the Festhaus will have plenty of food and drink on tap from The Mayor of Meats, Capital Ale House and others. Entrance at Magnolia Gates at north end of the Historic Estate parking lot. Times vary. $10 admission. 100 Westover Road. (804) 358-7166 or
maymont.org/calendar/bier-garden/
Maymont
VA Pridefest 2022
Saturday
Pridefest returns for the first time in three years! Virginia’s LGBTQ+ community and friends gather at Brown’s Island for the annual Pridefest celebration. An impressive slate of acts will keep the energy flowing, including Rosé from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Big Freedia the Queen of Bounce, RVA drag artists, and the Main Stage DJ, Amy Alderman. Noon-8 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 500 Tredegar St.
vapride.org/pridefest
2019, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
RVA East End Festival
Saturday
Over the past six years, the East End Festival has raised more than $400,000 to support the arts in Richmond Public Schools. Not bad for a free event! The show returns to Henry L. Marsh III Elementary with a lineup including the Richmond Symphony, James “Saxsmo” Gates, Black Liq, and Legacy Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Noon-9 p.m. Free (donations accepted). 813 N. 28th St.
facebook.com/rvaeastendfest
RVA East End Festival