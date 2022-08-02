Police: Gunman fired shots in North Laburnum Avenue apartment complex

Police have released the name of the man they say fired a gun in a Henrico County apartment complex on Sunday.

Terrence Antonio Brawner, 35, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of an attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and felony vandalism.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. after there were 911 calls about a man outside shooting a gun, Henrico police said in a statement.

The statement said there were additional reports of gunfire at 11 a.m., “which prompted Henrico Police to discharge their firearm.”

The statement did not include details about how many gunshots were fired by police. As per department policy, the officers involved are on paid administrative assignments until the investigation is complete.

Police negotiated with Brawner until 1:15 p.m., when he was taken into custody, the statement said.