 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Hampton woman identified in Hanover homicide investigation

  • 0

Authorities on Friday released the identity of a woman found dead in Hanover County.

After enlisting the public’s help, investigators were able to identify the woman as Raquiah Paulette King, 20, of Hampton, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Destabilizing effects of pandemic triggered surge in Virginia homicides over last 2 years

Police were called July 21 to a report of a dead body seen at Winns Church and Greenwood roads. The medical examiner has ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

Investigators are working with the Hampton Police Department to determine the circumstances surrounding King’s death.

Anyone with information asked to contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

People are also reading…

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madagascar: Villages see increase in violent attacks by Dahalo bandits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News