Police: Hampton woman identified in Hanover homicide investigation

Authorities on Friday released the identity of a woman found dead in Hanover County.

After enlisting the public’s help, investigators were able to identify the woman as Raquiah Paulette King, 20, of Hampton, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called July 21 to a report of a dead body seen at Winns Church and Greenwood roads. The medical examiner has ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

Investigators are working with the Hampton Police Department to determine the circumstances surrounding King’s death.

Anyone with information asked to contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.