 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police: Henrico man arrested in connection with Shockoe Bottom shooting

  • 0

Richmond police said Friday that a Henrico County man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Shockoe Bottom this spring.

Jihad Bryant, 27, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and felony use of a firearm.

Police said the incident occurred on April 3 near the 100 block of North 19th Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Lekeith Ruffin Jr., 30, of Richmond was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Richmond police at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Jihad Bryant

Bryant

 Courtesy of the Richmond Police Deparment
0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon wildfire suspect tied to tree by citizens who caught him, sheriff says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News