 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police: Henrico man identified in 3-vehicle crash

  • 0

Henrico County police have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash.

David Chidester, 69, of Henrico, was killed in the crash, which happened at about 12:37 p.m. Tuesday near Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Police said a Dodge Ram truck westbound on Dumbarton struck a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Bloomingdale. The Nissan was hit on the driver's side and hit a parked car along Bloomingdale, police said.

Chidester — the only person in the Nissan — was died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in this crash, police said. The incident is still under investigation. 

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Misery mounts for millions in Pakistan's 'monsoon on steroids'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News