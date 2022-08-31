Police: Henrico man identified in 3-vehicle crash

Henrico County police have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash.

David Chidester, 69, of Henrico, was killed in the crash, which happened at about 12:37 p.m. Tuesday near Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Police said a Dodge Ram truck westbound on Dumbarton struck a Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Bloomingdale. The Nissan was hit on the driver's side and hit a parked car along Bloomingdale, police said.

Chidester — the only person in the Nissan — was died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors in this crash, police said. The incident is still under investigation.