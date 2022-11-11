 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Police: Hopewell High School student caught with loaded gun in backpack

  • 0

Their A1 Since Day 1 burger brought folks in during Burger Week to experience the Grove Ave. spot with the vibe of a friend's basement bar. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

A Hopewell High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after police said a loaded firearm was discovered in the student's backpack.

The suspect's name was withheld because the student is underage. Police also declined to disclose the student's age and gender.

Officers responded about 10:08 a.m. to the high school at 400 S. Mesa Drive for a report of a firearm found in a backpack. A student was going through a bag check process with a security team at the school when the firearm was discovered, police said.

"Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department," police said in a news release.

The student was immediately taken into custody and transported to Crater Detention Center pending arraignment on charges of possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.

People are also reading…

Members of the Hopewell police criminal investigation unit have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information can call Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202, Tips can also be provided through the P3tips mobile app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bong! Big Ben's back in Britain after 5-year renovation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News