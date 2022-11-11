Their A1 Since Day 1 burger brought folks in during Burger Week to experience the Grove Ave. spot with the vibe of a friend's basement bar. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
A Hopewell High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after police said a loaded firearm was discovered in the student's backpack.
The suspect's name was withheld because the student is underage. Police also declined to disclose the student's age and gender.
Officers responded about 10:08 a.m. to the high school at 400 S. Mesa Drive for a report of a firearm found in a backpack. A student was going through a bag check process with a security team at the school when the firearm was discovered, police said.
"Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department," police said in a news release.
The student was immediately taken into custody and transported to Crater Detention Center pending arraignment on charges of possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.
A Guatemalan immigrant who was identified by Richmond police as the central figure in a potential mass shooting plot on July 4 was sentenced Thursday to 5 1/2 months in federal prison for re-entering the U.S. after having been deported.