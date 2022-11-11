Police: Hopewell High School student caught with loaded gun in backpack

A Hopewell High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after police said a loaded firearm was discovered in the student's backpack.

The suspect's name was withheld because the student is underage. Police also declined to disclose the student's age and gender.

Officers responded about 10:08 a.m. to the high school at 400 S. Mesa Drive for a report of a firearm found in a backpack. A student was going through a bag check process with a security team at the school when the firearm was discovered, police said.

"Officers were already on scene as part of the ongoing joint partnerships between the school and the police department," police said in a news release.

The student was immediately taken into custody and transported to Crater Detention Center pending arraignment on charges of possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.

Members of the Hopewell police criminal investigation unit have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information can call Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202, Tips can also be provided through the P3tips mobile app.