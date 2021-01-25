Police ID man fatally struck while in wheelchair on Midlothian Turnpike; driver won't be charged

A Richmond man who was struck and fatally injured early Sunday while traveling in his wheelchair on Midlothian Turnpike just west of the Chippenham Parkway interchange has been identified as 61-year-old Riley O. James.

James was eastbound in the far right lane that eventually leads motorists onto the southbound Chippenham Parkway entrance ramp when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra about 1:25 a.m. said Chesterfield police Sgt. Stephan Rouze.

"He was about a 1,000 to 1,500 feet from the Chippenham southbound ramp," Rouze said. "So he was still a good distance away."

That section of Midlothian Turnpike has no street lights, Rouze noted.

Rouze said it was unclear where James was heading, but his residence in the 5800 block of Westower Drive in Richmond is about 3.4 miles away. He died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

The pickup driver immediately stopped and waited on scene until police arrived.

"We've already completed the investigation on our end," aside from receiving a toxicology report on the victim from the state medical examiner's office, Rouze said. "And we're not going to charge the driver in this case. We've already consulted with the commonwealth's attorney."