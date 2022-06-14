Police ID man who fell from Forest Hill Ave. onto Powhite

Richmond police released the identity of the man who died June 2 after falling from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass onto Powhite Parkway.

The victim was Erik Cook, 44, of Hanover County.

Officers arrived on scene around 6:38 a.m. after receiving reports of a person falling from the overpass. They found Cook who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

