Police ID man who fell from Powhite Parkway Bridge

Richmond police released the identity of the man who died June 2 after falling from the Powhite Parkway Bridge onto the Forest Hill Avenue overpass.

The victim was Erik Cook, 44, of Beaver Dam.

Officers arrived to the initial scene around 6:38 a.m., police said.

Police investigating death of man on Powhite Parkway Bridge

Authorities received reports of a person falling onto the Forest Hill Avenue overpass and discovered Cook at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Breaking News